A trio of soap hunks have landed roles in upcoming holiday films. Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) will headline HBO MAX’s A HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS. Eddie Cibrian (ex-Cole, SUNSET BEACH et al) will co-star in A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY for HBO Max. Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al) will star in the Netflix film THE NOEL DIARY. He plays Jacob Churcher, an author who comes home to settle his mom’s estate and falls in love while exploring his own past.