Soap Fave Kristen Alderson Welcomes A Baby Girl!

Daytime Emmy-winner Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, ONE LIFE TO LIVE/GH; ex-Kiki, GH) and her fiancé, Taylor Crousore, are the proud new parents of their first child, a daughter! Alderson shared the news of the baby girl’s arrival on Instagram, announcing that Kiera Sky Crousore was born on January 29, weighing in at 8 lbs., 5 oz. “She’s everything & more than we could have ever asked for!!! Madly in love,” Alderson gushed.

The actress’s friends in the daytime community were among the first to offer well-wishes. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R; ex-Nina) posted a slew of red and pink hearts, while Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH) posted applause emojis. Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, OLTL; ex-Claudette, GH) exulted, “I love her!!!!!” “Eeeeeek!!!!!!!” began Jen Lilley’s (ex-Theresa, DAYS; ex-Maxie, GH) message. “She’s perfect!!! congrats momma! Praying for your recovery.” Crystal Hunt (ex-Stacy, OLTL) wrote, “Congratulations girlie!!!” David A. Gregory (ex-Ford, OLTL) offered, “What beautiful pictures! Congratulations both of youuu!!” “CONGRATS!!!” said Erik Valdez (ex-Trey, GH). “Parenthood is the best thing ever!!”

Congratulations to the happy family!