Soap Con Adds New Panel

Soap Con has added a panel for THE DOCTORS, on May 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Joining the discussion/Q&A are Nancy Stafford (ex-Felicia/ex-Adrienne), Anna Stuart (ex-Toni; ex-Donna, ANOTHER WORLD), Frank Telfer (ex-Luke) and Marie Thomas-Foster (ex-Lauri). The free live event, will also feature some of your favorite cast members from GENERAL HOSPITAL, AS THE WORLD TURNS and ONE LIFE TO LIVE. It will be streamed on The Locher Room YouTube channel, soapoperadigest.com and the It’s Real Good TV app.