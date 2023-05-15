Soap Alums Wed

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES) and Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) tied the knot on May 11 in Topanga, CA, people.com is reporting exclusively. The pair met 10 years ago when Morris was cast in Hillis’s Haunting of the Innocent. Former co-star Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), who attended the wedding, posted, “So happy for this beautiful couple and their new life!! Love you @jessicamorris01 ♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘” To see photos from the big day, click here.