CBS announced a slate of renewals today. S.W.A.T, starring Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R), has been renewed for a fifth season and BULL, starring Michael Weatherly (ex-Cooper, LOVING), has been renewed for a sixth season. BLUE BLOODS has been renewed for a 12th season and stars Marisa Ramirez (ex-Gia, GH) and Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS).