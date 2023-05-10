Soap Alums’ Series News

Justin Hartley’s new CBS show, TRACKER, will premiere after Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024. The series follows Hartley’s character, Colter Shaw, who uses his tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve cases while dealing with his own family issues. In other news, FANTASY ISLAND, which starred Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) and Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B), has not been renewed by FOX for a third season. The series finale was on May 8.