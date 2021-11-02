Soap Alums Score New Gigs

Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has been cast in the thriller The Locksmith, which follows the character of Miller, who has just been released from prison. The film will start principal photography in Las Cruces, Mexico on November 15 and will be released in September 2022. Jennifer Ferrin (ex-Jennifer, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has joined the cast of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN as Martha Beasley. She joins previously announced soap alums ATWT alums Elena Goode (ex-Jade) and Lea Salonga (ex-Lien), as well as Sharon Leal (ex-Dahlia, GUIDING LIGHT).