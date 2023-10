Midnight Ruin, starring Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH) and Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R) is now available on YouTube. In the film, Christian, played by Watkins, offers Oliver, a petty criminal, played by Adamson, $250,000 to kill him so his family can cash in on a $5 million life insurance policy. What ensues changes their lives forever. To watch the film, click here.