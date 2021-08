The gavel may not have fallen ALL RISE, which stars soap alums Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R) and Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan, RYAN’S HOPE). After being canceled by CBS in May after two seasons, talks have begun to bring the show to the OWN network. Bryan Cranston’s (ex-Doug, LOVING) Showtime series, YOUR HONOR, has been renewed for a second season. The sophomore season will be 10 episodes long.