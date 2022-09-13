Soap Alums Nab Primetime Emmy Awards

Two soap alums took home their first trophies at the 74th Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on September 12. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his work as Armond on THE WHITE LOTUS. Amanda Seyfried (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) was awarded the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s THE DROPOUT.