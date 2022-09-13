THE LATEST

Soap Alums Nab Primetime Emmy Awards

Two soap alums took home their first trophies at the 74th Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on September 12. Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus, GUIDING LIGHT) won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his work as Armond on THE WHITE LOTUS. Amanda Seyfried (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) was awarded the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s THE DROPOUT.

