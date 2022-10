Alan Locher will welcome soap alums Jen Landon (ex-Gwen, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) and Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah, GUIDING LIGHT) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The real-life friends will talk about their careers in daytime and primetime. The live interview will take place Thursday, November 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.