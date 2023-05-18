Soap Alums Live Interview Scheduled

Alan Locher will welcome Michelle Ray Smith (ex-Ava, GUIDING LIGHT), Dr. Charissa Chamorro (ex-Sophia, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) and Brian McGovern (ex-Chaz, RYAN’S HOPE et al), to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will be on hand to discuss their own mental health struggles. Chamorrow left her career in acting to focus on a career in the mental health profession. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.