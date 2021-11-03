Soap Alums Land New Gigs

Peyton List (ex-Lucy, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will be joining THE ROOKIE as the sister of Eric Winter’s (ex-Rex, DAYS) character, Tim, tvlive.com is reporting exclusively. The series also stars Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). Brandon Routh (ex-Seth, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has signed on to star in The Redeemer, dealine.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will play the role of Garrett in the film which heads in to production this month in Montana.