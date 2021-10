Two ALL MY CHILDREN alums have booked new roles. Leven Rambin (ex-Lily) has been cast in the thriller, Homestead, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. She co-stars with Jake McLaughlin as a couple is in search of peace and serenity in the mountainside. To read the full article, click here. Additionally, John James (ex-Jeff) has been cast as President Joe Biden in the film My Son Hunter. Filming will begin in Serbia this week for about a month.