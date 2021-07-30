Soap Alums Land New Gigs

Three former GUIDING LIGHT actors have booked new projects. Kevin Bacon (ex-Tim) will star in Space Oddity, directed by his wife, Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia, ANOTHER WORLD). The actor will play Jeff in the film. Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) has been cast as the male lead in Netflix’s limited series, ECHOES. The actor will play Jack Beck, who is the boy next door that grew up to be the husband everyone wishes they had. Finally, E.J. Bonilla (ex-Rafe) has been cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY, which also stars Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya, GH) and Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan, RYAN’S HOPE).