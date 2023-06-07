Soap Alums Land Holiday Film

Matthew Morrison (ex-Adam, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will join Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) in the Great American holiday film, PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ. The movie is a sequel to Hallmark’s THE CHRISTMAS WALTZ, in which Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) starred in 2020. Lilley plays Emma, who, after she quits her job, meets Leo, a professional dancer played by Morrison. Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R) directed the film, his wife, Janeen, wrote the screenplay and both are producers. Lilley posted the news on Instagram, “Secret’s out!!! When I tell you all I’m more excited about this film than any other film I’ve ever done, including 5x Academy Award winning movie, The Artist, you better trust me that it’s gonna be epic! Save the date coming soon ❤️”