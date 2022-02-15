Soap Alums Expecting Grandson No. 4

In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post to her husband, Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, GH et al), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer, DAYS) revealed that her son, Larry, and his wife, Olivia, are expecting another son, which would be the fourth grandchild for the Reeveses. “my funny valentine @scottreevesofficial what an incredible adventure we are on being grandparents💙💙💙the greatest blessing!” she posted. “thank you Lord🙏 and beyond ecstatic to tell y’all we are getting another grandson in june!!!!! @twoandyonder are ready for baby boy #2. 4 boys!!!!!!💙💙💙💙4 grandsons under 2 years old🙏” Larry and Olivia are already parents to Law, while daughter Emily and her husband, Nate, have two boys, Woods and and Wyatt. Congratulations to the family!