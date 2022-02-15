In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post to her husband, Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, GH et al), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer, DAYS) revealed that her son, Larry, and his wife, Olivia, are expecting another son, which would be the fourth grandchild for the Reeveses. “my funny valentine @scottreevesofficial what an incredible adventure we are on being grandparents💙💙💙the greatest blessing!” she posted. “thank you Lord🙏 and beyond ecstatic to tell y’all we are getting another grandson in june!!!!! @twoandyonder are ready for baby boy #2. 4 boys!!!!!!💙💙💙💙4 grandsons under 2 years old🙏” Larry and Olivia are already parents to Law, while daughter Emily and her husband, Nate, have two boys, Woods and and Wyatt. Congratulations to the family!
Soap Alums Expecting Grandson No. 4
