Soap Alums Come Together For Charity

Alan Locher is hosting a trio of soap alums on his YouTube show, The Locher Room, to benefit the nonprofit organization, Chrysalis. Real-life girlfriends and former soap stars, Rebecca Gayheart (ex-Hannah, LOVING), Sharon Leal (ex-Dahlia, GUIDING LIGHT) and Yvonna Kopacz-Wright (ex-Mel, GL) will participate in the live interview and discuss their two-plus decades as friends, motherhood and their careers to help raise money for the organization. This interview will take place on Thursday March 11, 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here. Chrysalis is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and retain employment.