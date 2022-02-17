Soap Alums Book New Gigs

Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) has booked a role in the horror-thriller film History of Evil. No word on his character, but filming is expected to begin in the spring. Amanda Seyfried (ex-Joni, ALL MY CHILDREN) has been cast as the lead opposite Tom Holland in the Apple anthology series, THE CROWDED ROOM. The actress will play a clinical psychologist named Rya, who is faced with the hardest case of her career to date. The season will be comprised of 10 episodes and a release date has not been announced.