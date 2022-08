Lifetime has announced two films as part of its “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday lineup. Justin Gaston (ex-Chance, Y&R; ex-Ben, DAYS) will appear in SANTA BOOTCAMP alongside Marissa Jaret Winokur. Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Mario Lopez (ex-Christian, B&B) will star in REINDEER GAMES HOMECOMING with Sarah Drew.