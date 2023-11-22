Soap Alum William deVry Previews His New Holiday Rom-Com

William deVry (ex-Julian, GH; ex-Storm, B&B et al) is starring opposite Teri Hatcher (ex-Angelica, CAPITOL) in a holiday-themed romantic comedy, CHRISTMAS AT THE CHALET, which will premiere on Lifetime on Saturday, November 25 at 8pm E.T. “I was excited to learn I was working with Teri,” enthuses the actor.

In the flick, reports deVry, “I play Eric Tremblay, the owner/manager of a small boutique Ski Lodge in Aspen, CO where Teri Hatcher’s character [Lex] booked a room — or did she? Haha. Part of the plot.” He summarizes said plot as “resurrection in life — for two people — at a time of the year many people feel lonely and afraid.” What he most enjoyed about the role of Eric, the actor says, was “his journey from suppressed dreams and love, thinking all of that had passed him by, to finding all of those things in one person. His tiny crack of vulnerability was broken and entered by Teri’s character.”

The movie was shot “in a small skiing town called Big White about seven hours north of Vancouver, Canada. The producer was a gentleman by the name of Bruce Harvey who runs a production company called ReelOne Entertainment. I had a great time.” Working opposite Hatcher was “a lot of fun” for deVry, who describes her as “a real professional. I learned a lot from her.” He also praises “the great crew. I miss them actually. It’s always the crew that makes or breaks a shoot.” Of the finished product, deVry says, “I hope people enjoy it. I had an old friend in Montreal tell me I was ‘less Ken Doll and more Richard Gere in Pretty Woman‘ according to his wife! I thought that was actually a real compliment as that was one of the great movies of all time.” Even as his career post-GH flourishes, the actor wants “the GENERAL HOSPITAL fans to know how much I miss them and respect them. They are a great crew.” But, he teases, “Dom [Zamprogna, Dante] and Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] already know I miss them so they don’t need a shout-out.”

Check out the trailer for CHRISTMAS AT THE CHALET here!