Soap Alum Recovering From Surgery

Joe Lando (ex-Craig, B&B) is recovering from a total knee replacement surgery. The actor shared the news on Instagram, along with a video of himself in the recovery room, “Happy total knee replacement Monday. And no, Dr. Quinn didn’t do the surgery. She’s more of an open heart specialist.🤓,” he quipped. In the video he stated, “Just had my knee replaced, and I’m laying in recovery. And there’s some trouble breathing. But I think I’ll get over it. I’m really, really high right now.” He then panned his phone over to show a couple of nurses at the nearby nurses station and added: “There’s the wonderful ladies that are taking care of me. I’ll keep you posted. Bye!”