Soap Alum Michael Tylo Passes Away At 73

Michael Tylo, well-known to soap fans for his runs on ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Matt), GUIDING LIGHT (ex-Quint), GH (ex-Charlie), Y&R (ex-Rick/Blade) and B&B (ex-Sherman), has passed away at the age of 73. His death was announced by the Nancy Uscher, Dean of College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he served as a film professor. The actor is survived by his wife, Rachelle, and their daughter, Kollette, as well as his daughters Izabelle and Katya from his previous marriage to Hunter Tylo (ex-Taylor, B&B et al). He was preceded in death by his son with Hunter, Michael Tylo, Jr., known as Mickey, who drowned tragically in 2007.

