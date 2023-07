Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has been cast as Guy Gardner in the upcoming film Superman: Legacy. This is not Fillion’s first time in the DC universe or working with director James Gunn. He starred as T.D.K., a.k.a. The Detachable Kid, in The Suicide Squad. Superman: Legacy will begin shooting in January 2024 with a release date of July 11, 2025. The actor is currently executive producer and a series regular on THE ROOKIE.