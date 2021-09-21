Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Alex, Y&R; ex-Diego, GH) has joined the cast of Netflix’s FIREFLY LANE, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. He will play Danny Diaz, a “cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry” with Katherine Heigl’s character Tully. To read the full article, click here.
Soap Alum Joins FIREFLY LANE
