Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R et al) posted on Instagram that he and his wife, Kaitlin, are expecting their third daughter in January. “Grateful for your prayers for our growing family, my friends ! Also, I know this was not easy to put out there my love, but your openness and call for prayer inspire me and I know will do the same for others! With faith and love!,” he shared, reposting Kaitlin’s announcement. She posted about the struggles the couple has faced with the pregnancy and two other miscarriages, revealing she would need to have a procedure to try to keep the baby in utero. “Sweet friends! We come to you with big, exciting news and perhaps an even bigger prayer request. We are beyond excited to share that we are expecting a precious addition to our family in January! After two losses, this precious girl (💕) is an answer to our prayers and has already filled our hearts with so much hope and joy. But, while she is growing perfectly, we learned last week that my body is struggling to hold her and she’s at risk of coming far too early.” For the full story, click here. The couple has two daughters, Riley, 10, and Everly, 7.