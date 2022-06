Kimberly J. Brown (ex-Marah, GUIDING LIGHT), who most recently played Peter’s minion, the faux Nurse Chloe, on GH, announced her engagement to longtime love Daniel Kountz. Alongside an Instagram photo of the happy duo, she wrote, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée?” and added, “#isaidyes.” Michelle Trachtenberg (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) was among the first to offer congratulations.