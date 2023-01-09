Soap Alum Dies At 88

Quinn Redeker, who played Alex Marshall on DAYS from 1979-87 and Y&R’s Rex Sterling from 1987-94, died on December 20, 2022 at the age of 88. Born in Woodstock, IL, Redeker was a guest star staple on American TV throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, and was nominated for an Academy Award for original screenplay for the acclaimed 1978 film The Deer Hunter. In addition to television, Redeker had co-starring turns in films such as The Electric Horseman, The Candidate, and Ordinary People.