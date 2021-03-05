Soap Alum Dies At 87

Gil Rogers, best known to soap fans for his work as Ray Gardner (Tad and Jenny’s biological father) on ALL MY CHILDREN and Hawk Shayne (dad to Reva, Rusty and Roxie) on GUIDING LIGHT, passed away on March 2. He also appeared as a doctor on ANOTHER WORLD, Dr. Brandt on THE DOCTORS and Brent Kenwood on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to the actor on her Facebook page, noting, “As you all know, my dad was awesome. He was my best friend, confidant, mentor and just an awesome dad…. He died in his sleep, without pain or fear. I am so grateful to have had such a great father and to have spent these past 2 years with him every day.” For her full post, click here.