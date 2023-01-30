Soap Alum Dies At 64

Lisa Loring, who played Cricket Montgomery on AS THE WORLD TURNS from 1980-83, died of a stroke on January 28 at the age of 64. The actress was famous for playing young Wednesday Addams on THE ADDAMS FAMILY from 1964-66. Loring, who was born in the Marshall Islands, lived in Hawaii before moving to Los Angeles with her mother as a child. She started performing young, and appeared in series such as DR. KILDARE, BARNABY JONES an FANTASY ISLAND. She is survived by daughters Marianne and Vanessa.
