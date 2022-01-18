Soap Alum Casting News

Two daytime alums have landed new gigs. Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee, LOVING) will be joining FBI INTERNATIONAL, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actress will recur in the pivotal role of Angela Cassidy starting in February. Anglea is the mother of series regular Luke Kleintank’s (ex-Noah, Y&R) Scott Forrester. Corbin Bleu (ex-Jeffrey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will be guest-starring on season 3 of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES as himself. The series, which also stars Olivia Rose Keegan (ex-Claire, DAYS), began filming the new season today.