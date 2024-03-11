Soap Alum Cady McClain Stars in a Special Play Reading

Daytime Emmy winner Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS; ex-Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) will be part of a special staged workshop reading of What the Constitution Means to Me, a powerful play by Heidi Schreck. The three-performance limited run will be presented through McClain’s theater company, Axial Theatre, at Bethany Arts Community in Ossining, NY, from Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24.

As a 15-year-old, Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship connecting four generations of women with the founding document that shaped their lives.

What the Constitution Means To Me was a 2019 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, as well as a Best Play winner and nominee for the Tony Award and other major competitions. McClain, who is the artistic director of Axial Theatre, will co-star in the special reading alongside Patrick McGuinness and Najah Imani Muhammad, ensemble members of the theater.

Performance times are 7 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit axialtheatre.org.