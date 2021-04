Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) has been cast to headline Fox’s FANTASY ISLAND. The actress will play Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original FANTASY ISLAND’s Mr. Roarke. The series will debut on August 10. Kiara Barnes (Zoe, B&B) was previously cast as a series regular.