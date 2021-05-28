Soap Alum Books New Freeform Series

Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) been cast on the upcoming second season of the Freeform drama, MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM. Webster will play Blanton Silver, the vice president of the United States, whose daughter is discovered to be a witch. The actor shared the news on Instagram, posting, “ Super stoked to be a part of this very talented cast and to work with such fantastic writers and directors. Everyone on set has been fantastic to work with in front of and behind the camera. It’s a wild ride, hang on! Cheers!! @motherlandtv”