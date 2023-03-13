Soap Alum Arrested For Grand Larceny

Forbes March (ex-Nash, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) was arrested on March 2 in Hudson County, NY, for allegedly stealing used cooking oil from a diner. March and another man, Oscar Guardolo, are being charged with grand larceny for stealing the oil, which is estimated to be worth $1,000. The theft took place behind Michael’s Diner from containers owned by Buffalo Biodiesel. March will answer to charges of grand larceny in the fourth degree in the Town of Ulster Court at a later time.