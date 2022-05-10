Soap Alum Announces Marriage

Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, Y&R; ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) announced on social media that he’s hitched. “We’re married!!” the actor posted. “Can’t keep it a secret any longer. We eloped during the pandemic. I’m so happy, so proud, and so very deeply in love with this woman. Min älskling. Alltid [Swedish for My darling. Always]. Introducing the incredible, the brilliant, the amazing, Mrs. Lovisa McKenna!” The actor’s former Y&R co-stars, Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) and Jessica Collins (Avery), were among the congratulatory responders.