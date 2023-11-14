Scene And Heard: Tabyana Ali (Trina, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

When it came time to shoot her first GH love scene — her first love scene ever, in fact — Tabyana Ali (Trina) got a lot of setside support from her good buddies, Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Avery Pohl (Esme). “Eden was so helpful. She gave me little tips and she told me that I looked pretty and she told me to stay calm,” says Ali. She actually got to be there [on set] for a second and I was so happy because I just love her and really, anytime that I get to see her, I’m smiling and giggling. Avery gave me even more tips than Eden did. Beforehand, she was like, ‘Just be confident in yourself, be grounded in yourself, know that this is not you, this is Trina.’ And she told me, ‘Afterwards, you might need to take some time by yourself.’ And she was right, just because this was such a new experience for me. She also told me, ‘If you need a break, you can ask for it. Make sure that you say what you need. Make sure you have fun, make sure that you are just showing as much confidence as possible.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you for all of that!’ It really helped.”