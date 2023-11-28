Scene And Heard: Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Comforts Of Home: Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) gave her GH dressing room a makeover.

While their characters don’t interact much, Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) couldn’t be happier that Jane Elliot is back in the Port Charles mix as Tracy. “Jane is, like, my best friend,” shares Herbst. “She is one of the lights of my life and I am so happy to have her back! Every time we’re in the building at the same time, it’s like getting together with a girlfriend and making plans and having lunch. We can just talk for hours! And she’s one of the reasons I have more friends at work, too, because she’s really good about getting a group of us girls together and keeping us in communication. It’s just really nice, because I can tend to be a little bit of a homebody and I don’t go out a lot or communicate with people a lot. And Jane kind of pushes me out of my comfort zone. She’ll be like, ‘No, you’re going, you’ll meet me there, I’ll see you tonight!’ And I love that about her.” As an added bonus, Elliot inspired Herbst to do a refresh of her dressing room. “When she came back into the building, she decided to make everybody redo their dressing room,” Herbst explains. “It was time to get rid of the ’80s and awful decorating that we had all done. So, she found these slipcovers for our couches and made a handful of us purchase them, and then slowly but surely, everyone was like, ‘Hey, where did you get that? Can you send me the link?’ And so now there are probably, like, 10 of us in the building that have brand-new couch covers. And from that, I had to get new pillows, and then I needed to get a new lap and a new rug. And so now I’ve completely redone my dressing room! It’s really cozy and I love it, and I have Jane to thank for it. She’s come in and revamped everything and put some new life back into the building, which is really sweet and so awesome.” The actress admits that her room was long overdue for a makeover. “I haven’t redone my room in … Gosh, I don’t know that I’ve ever redone it! So, it’s basically been the way it was for, like, 20 years. I’d bought some new pillows here and there, but I’d never actually done up my room to make it super-cozy, so I decided, ‘Yeah, I’ll spend a little bit of money and make it look nice.’ But when all of us redid our rooms, we then walked around with the fear of, ‘We’re gonna get fired!’ because the second you make yourself at home, you’re going to get fired [laughs]. And Jane was like, ‘I will pay you back. If you get fired, I will pay you back the money you spent on redoing your room.’ I was like, ‘Okay! Deal!’ “