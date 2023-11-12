Scene And Heard: Joshua Hoffman (R.J., THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL)

Just as B&B’s R.J. found a pal in Luna, the actors who play them have established their own bond in real life. “Lisa [Yamada, Luna] is doing great,” raves Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) of his fellow soap newcomer. “She handles all the different situations on set incredibly well, and I really like how she is playing this character. Lisa is so open about everything and yet the character she is playing is quiet and shy and takes her time, so that is a really interesting dynamic.” Hoffman knew she’d be a good fit from the start. “I did one read with her and I remember the read was super-solid,” he recalls of her audition. “Obviously, she did really great to be selected for this part, and I think she has been killing it. She’s very professional, and we definitely do have chemistry. There is a chemistry between the characters and between the two of us as actors.” There’s another thing Hoffman likes about working with Yamada. “I’m not the new guy anymore!” he exclaims. “I have to say, I really like having the opportunity to share with her how the show works, just like people did with me.”