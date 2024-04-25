Scene and Heard: John Kapelos On Konstantin's Path To Salem

When John Kapelos initially signed on to play DAYS’s Konstantin, it was only for one episode, playing a restaurant owner in Greece. Although his first scene aired in April 2023, the audition had been in November 2022. “They said, ‘Well, will you do one scene?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m an actor. I never turn down great work.’ ” After filming the cameo, Kapelos went on his way — and three days later, DAYS legend John Aniston (ex-Victor) passed away, setting into motion a farewell story to Victor Kiriakis. “Sort of jokingly, I said, ‘I played a Greek character, perhaps they can bring me into the fray of knowing the Kiriakis family,’ ” he recalls. “Well, lo and behold, out of coincidence, I get this lovely email from the producers complimenting me on my performance. And then they said, ‘We’re considering doing this arc for X number of episodes.’ Before I could refinish reading the email, I emailed back my agent.” And that’s how Konstantin ended up in Salem, scheming to get the Kiriakis fortune.

Now the character is engaged to Victor’s widow, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), despite the fact most of the town wishes he would take a long walk off a short pier. He has been scheming to take advantage of her kindness, working with Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to ingratiate himself into her life because he wants her money. Now that she has decided she should marry him to help him stay in the country, his plan is moving along perfectly. But has he underestimated how far those around Maggie will to go keep her safe? He already has Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) working to find a way to get rid of him. Even Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) doesn’t seem to want him around Maggie. Has he overplayed his hand? Stay tuned to find out.