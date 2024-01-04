Scene And Heard: GENERAL HOSPITAL's Avery Pohl (Esme)

Comfort Meal: GH’s Avery Pohl (Esme, l.), Tabyana Ali (Trina, c.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) dined together to celebrate the completion of Ali’s first love scene.

Knowing from experience how nerve-wracking shooting love scenes can be, Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) wanted to be a source of support for her good friend, Tabyana Ali (Trina), when Ali shot the consummation of Trina’s romance with Nicholas Chavez’s Spencer. “Tabyana and I are quite close, and just knowing my experience with it, I just wanted to be as helpful as I could in any way, shape or form that she needed,” Pohl says. “I went to Eden [McCoy, Josslyn] when I had to do my first one because she had just done her first one. Love scenes are very weird. It’s very uncomfortable. You overthink everything. It’s a bit terrifying! You’re going to work with a bunch of people that you know quite well and you have to stand there and do these things and you’re like, ‘No one should be watching me do this!’ It’s very stressful and uncomfortable. I told her, ‘Make yourself as comfortable as you possibly can be in that scenario, quiet down your brain a little bit and you’ll get through it and you’re gonna be great.’ It’s a very vulnerable thing to do and I just wanted her to feel as comfortable as possible.” At the end of that fateful filming day, “She, Eden and I all went out to dinner to help her decompress, because she’d had a long day. It wasn’t just those scenes; she’d had, like, four episode to shoot that day. But she’s a rock star and she did such a great job!”