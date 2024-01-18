Scene And Heard: Evan Hofer (Dex, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) had what he calls an “incredible” time attending his first Daytime Emmys last month. “You know who my date was, right?” he enthuses. “Maurice Benard [Sonny]! Mo and I went together and had the best time. I picked him up and we left from there and the whole night was awesome.” Hofer cherishes the bond he has forged with Benard over the time they’ve been working together. “I’m more grateful for him every single day,” he declares. “From day one, he’s been warm and generous. He’s so wonderful to me, and I just love getting to hang out with him and chat with him.” On set, other people have taken note of the actors’ flourishing friendship, as well. “One of our camera operators on the show, Vicky, I actually knew from my first job ever on Disney when I was 14,” Hofer explains. “When I walked onto the GH set my first day, I was like, ‘Vicky?!’ I said, ‘Hi, I don’t know if you remember me,’ and she was like, ‘Evan!’ It was super-cool. She goes on cruises a lot and she’d told me that over our last break, she was going to be in Mexico, and she was telling me where she was going to be on different days. I was like, ‘My parents are going to be there at the same time!’ So I connected her with my mom and they all hung out for the day. And apparently, she told my mom, ‘Mo doesn’t bond with everybody like he’s bonded with Evan. Their bond is very special.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that is so nice, that other people notice it, too.’ He’s just been such a wonderful mentor. I want to win an Emmy just so I can thank him — and Frank [Valentini, executive producer], too, of course!”