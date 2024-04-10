Scene And Heard: Evan Hofer (Dex, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

When it comes to memorizing his GENERAL HOSPITAL scripts, Evan Hofer (Dex) has a very particular routine with a very important woman in his life. “I’ve run lines every night with my mom since I started acting when I was around 14,” he confesses. “I run my lines with my mom every day and we have it down to a science.” As in, mother and son have a nightly phone call to go over his script. “Oh, absolutely,” he confirms. “And if she’s ever busy, I’m like, ‘What do I pay you for? [laughs] No, I don’t pay her. I do not do it by myself, however, so when she’s unavailable, I put my friends to work.” Hofer’s mom has even become quite adept at figuring out where a storyline is headed. “My mom even sees points that I miss every now and then. She’ll be like, ‘Well, you know that this is this, right?’ And I’m like, ‘I did not know. But now I have to print it in [on my script] like I already did, yes.’” Quite impressive considering that she isn’t a longtime soap fan! “She’s a GH fan as of two years ago,” Hofer says with a chuckle. “She’s just a smart cookie. And I say ‘cookie’ on purpose because her cookies are so wonderful.”