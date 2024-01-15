Scene And Heard: Delon de Metz (Zende, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

All’s Fair In Love And War: Delon de Metz (Zende, l.) is a big fan of his on-screen rival for the affections of Lisa Yamada’s Luna, Joshua Hoffman (R.J.).

While B&B’s Zende and R.J. may be developing an on-screen rivalry thanks to R.J.’s growing presence at Forrester and Zende’s growing interest in R.J.’s gal, Lisa Yamada‘s Luna, Delon de Metz (Zende) thinks his on-screen sparring partner, Joshua Hoffman (R.J.), is a pretty great addition to the cast. “We’ve been very close on set,” de Metz says. “We have a lot of fun chitchatting and bulls—ing. But there’s something about this rivalry where I almost don’t want to get too close to him!” The actor looks at his friendship with another on-screen romantic rival as an instance where he got so chummy with a co-star that heavy, intense scenes would have been challenging. “Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter] and I have gotten so ‘bro-y’ about the DC movies, the Marvel movies, anime, all that stuff. I think it might be a challenge if we have to be super-heated rivals, so I’m trying to prevent that from happening with Joshua! But we are due for a night out, so maybe early this year we’ll get together.”

By Lee Meyer