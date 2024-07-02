Santa Barbara Marks 40 Years With Star-Studded Reunion

A witty and sophisticated soap opera called Santa Barbara premiered on NBC back on July 30, 1984, which means the Daytime Emmy-winning darling will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its debut. To mark the anniversary, a slew of the show’s legendary stars and behind-the-scenes creatives will be reuniting on August 2 at 5 p.m. at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California to greet fans and raise money for The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the arts in underserved communities.
Scheduled attendees include Creator Jerome Dobson, Lane Davies (Mason Capwell), Nancy Lee Grahn (Julia Wainwright; Alexis, General Hospital), A Martinez (Cruz Castillo), Marcy Walker (Eden Capwell), Judith McConnell (Sophia Capwell), Robin Mattson (Gina DeMott Capwell Timmons) and Louise Sorel (Augusta Lockridge), among others. Fans can expect the festivities to include a star-studded red carpet, cocktail hour, a panel discussion with Q&A followed by an exclusive meet and greet with autograph signings.
Enthuses Davies, “Santa Barbara has such an incredible, loyal audience and this 40th-anniversary event is going to have a great number of old cast members. It will be a combination reunion/memorial to Bridget Dobson [the show’s late co-creator]. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”
The soap, which aired from 1984 to 1993, captured fans’ fervor with beloved couples like Cruz and Eden, Mason and Julia, Keith and Gina, CC and Sophia and many more. It was a critical success and had a huge following internationally (airing in over 50 countries) and the cult-like following remains passionate about the soap to this day.
The Colony Theater is located at 555 North 3rd Street, Burbank, California, 91502. Tickets can be purchased on Lane Davies’s website by clicking here. Ticket tiers are the following:
$500 Gold package: No-Host Cocktail Reception, Panel Discussions, Meet and Greet
$300 Silver package: No-Host Cocktail Reception and Panel Discussions
$200 General seating: Panel Discussions only
Additional Actors Attending
Confirmed talent and creatives from the show, yet subject to change, include: Harley Jane Kozak (Mary Duval), Robert Thaler (Pearl), Joseph Bottoms (Kirk Cranston), Jane Sibbett (Jane Wilson/Roxanne), Steve Meadows (Peter Flint AKA The Carnation Killer), Vincent Irizarry (Dr. Scott Clark), Richard Eden (Brick Wallace), John Allen Nelson (Warren Lockridge), Sherilyn Wolter (Elena Nikolas AKA Eleonor Norris), Gordon Thomson (Mason Capwell), Terri Garber (Suzanne Collier), Ally Walker (Andrea Bedford), Michael Brainard (Ted Capwell), Robert Brian Wilson (Channing Chapwell, Jr.), Ava Lazar (Santana Andrade), Peter Love (Ric Castillo), Robert Newman (Kirk Cranston), Kathy Shower (Janice Harrison), Terry Davis (“Madeline Capwell”), Miranda Wilson (Sandra Mills), Joel Bailey (Lindsay Smith) and Gina Gallego (Santana Andrade)
Crew
Writers/Producers:
Mary Dobson (writer), Patrick Mulcahey (writer), Courtney Simon (writer), Michele Val Jean (writer), Chris Dunn (writer), Thom Racina (writer), Debbie Bachtell (Production Manager), Penny Moore (Writers Assistant), Catherine Kalyani (Writers Assistant), Rob Chatlin (Writers Assistant)
Directors:
Peter Brinckerhoff, Andrew Weyman
Wardrobe:
Richard Bloore (Costume Designer)