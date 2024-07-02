Santa Barbara Marks 40 Years With Star-Studded Reunion

Scheduled attendees include Creator Jerome Dobson, Lane Davies (Mason Capwell), Nancy Lee Grahn (Julia Wainwright; Alexis, General Hospital), A Martinez (Cruz Castillo), Marcy Walker (Eden Capwell), Judith McConnell (Sophia Capwell), Robin Mattson (Gina DeMott Capwell Timmons) and Louise Sorel (Augusta Lockridge), among others. Fans can expect the festivities to include a star-studded red carpet, cocktail hour, a panel discussion with Q&A followed by an exclusive meet and greet with autograph signings.

Enthuses Davies, “Santa Barbara has such an incredible, loyal audience and this 40th-anniversary event is going to have a great number of old cast members. It will be a combination reunion/memorial to Bridget Dobson [the show’s late co-creator]. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”

The soap, which aired from 1984 to 1993, captured fans’ fervor with beloved couples like Cruz and Eden, Mason and Julia, Keith and Gina, CC and Sophia and many more. It was a critical success and had a huge following internationally (airing in over 50 countries) and the cult-like following remains passionate about the soap to this day.

The Colony Theater is located at 555 North 3rd Street, Burbank, California, 91502. Tickets can be purchased on Lane Davies’s website by clicking here. Ticket tiers are the following: