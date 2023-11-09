SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends After 118 Days!

After 118 days, SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, and as of 12:01 a.m. PT today, the actors’ strike has been suspended. (While the strike did not affect soap opera performers, who work under a different contract than the one in dispute, it ground most television and theatrical production to a halt.) SAG-AFTRA’S national board will vote to give final approval to the agreement on Friday. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said, “In a contract valued at over one billion dollars, we have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus. Our Pension & Health caps have been substantially raised, which will bring much needed value to our plans. In addition, the deal includes numerous improvements for multiple categories including outsize compensation increases for background performers, and critical contract provisions protecting diverse communities. We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers. Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work. Full details of the agreement will not be provided until the tentative agreement is reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board. We also thank our union siblings — the workers that power this industry — for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us.”