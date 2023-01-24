RYAN’S HOPE Vet Passes Away

Original RYAN’S HOPE cast member Michael Levin (ex-Jack), who stayed with the series until its 1989 finale, died January 6 of natural causes. He was 90. Levin, a Minneapolis native, turned to acting after serving in the Navy. He worked at the local Guthrie Theater before moving to New York City, where he made his Broadway in 1965. Levin’s daytime popularity skyrocketed after he was paired on RH with Kate Mulgrew (ex-Mary), and the duo quickly became the soap’s supercouple. The role also garnered Levin three consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor. Post-RH, Levin appeared on AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-John, 1991-92), one of Lisa Miller’s eight husbands, and had a brief role on ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Dr. Gould) in 1993.