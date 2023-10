Alan Locher will welcome author Tom Lisanti and RYAN’S HOPE alums Christopher Durham (ex-Dakota et al) and Ilene Kristen (ex-Delia et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The trio will be on hand to celebrate the release of Lisanti’s book, Ryan’s Hope: An Oral History of Daytime’s Groundbreaking Soap, which goes on sale on October 24. The live interview will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.