Ryan Carnes Returns To GENERAL HOSPITAL For Its Good-Bye To Bobbie

Lean On Me: Lucas (Ryan Carnes) returns to return his mother, Bobbie, alongside sister Carly (Laura Wright).

GENERAL HOSPITAL is preparing to say good-bye to the beloved character of Bobbie Spencer, whose portrayer, Jacklyn Zeman, passed away in May. People reports that news of Bobbie’s death will hit Port Charles during the first week of 2024, with a two-day memorial slated to air on January 10 and January 11. Most of the cast (below) will participate in the emotional sendoff to the character, who first arrived on GH in 1978 — and Ryan Carnes, who played Bobbie’s beloved adopted son, Lucas (2004-05; 2014-20), is returning to the canvas to mourn alongside his family and friends.

Lynn Herring (Lucy) tells Digest, “In the days between the characters finding out that Bobbie died and the memorial, they show different people reacting and talking about her impact. Everyone has days of disbelief and the reality setting in, and I really liked how they did that. It’s honoring her not just at the memorial.” The actress, who was close friends for decades with Zeman, acknowledges, “The two days we shot the memorial were very hard. As soon as we knew it was coming, sort of a darkness set in. But as hard as it was, it meant a lot to all of us to pay tribute to Jackie.”