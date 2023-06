Alan Locher will welcome Roy Steinberg to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Steinberg, who has directed at DAYS, GUIDING LIGHT and ONE LIFE TO LIVE, is now the Producing Artistic Director the the Cape May Stage. Cady McClain (ex-Jennifer, DAYS et al) stars in the latest production, which is Shirley Valentine. To watch the live interview on Friday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET, click here.